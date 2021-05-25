SIBCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,167.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $611,067.14 and $3,167.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,039.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.32 or 0.06580276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.48 or 0.01847961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00465265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00199443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00631034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00446991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00361551 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,184,308 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

