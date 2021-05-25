Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

Shares of LON GNC traded down GBX 26.80 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £758.21 million and a P/E ratio of -55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

