SHIELD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $203,646.99 and approximately $38.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.67 or 0.06562056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01841872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00464305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00198590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00624555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00444721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00359074 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.