Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

