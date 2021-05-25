Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,882 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
