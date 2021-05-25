Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,882 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.