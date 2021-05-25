Sepio Capital LP Sells 6,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.