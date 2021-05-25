Sepio Capital LP Sells 457 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.75. 2,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,953. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.