Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,886,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,061,000 after acquiring an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 130,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The firm has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

