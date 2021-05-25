Sepio Capital LP Purchases 16,750 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 780.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,602. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.72 and its 200 day moving average is $243.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

