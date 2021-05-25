Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 606,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,845. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.