Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

