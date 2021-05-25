Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $600.87. The company had a trading volume of 385,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.96 and a 200-day moving average of $680.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $578.84 billion, a PE ratio of 606.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

