Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 64,269 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,269 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 22,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

