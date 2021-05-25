Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 32,195 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.86. 7,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

