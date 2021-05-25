Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 22,915 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 882,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The stock has a market cap of $364.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

