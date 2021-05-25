Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 22,915 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 882,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $364.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

