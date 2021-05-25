Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

