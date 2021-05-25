Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 74,489 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. 19,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,174. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.