Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $82,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 4,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

