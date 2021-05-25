Securian Asset Management Inc Has $95.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,610 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $95,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 203,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 379,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.

