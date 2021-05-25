Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 46,923 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. 4,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,486. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $168.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

