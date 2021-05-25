Secret Trading 51.4% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $100.67 million and $2.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00493784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.01396794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,133,128 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

