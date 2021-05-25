Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

