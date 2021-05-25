SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,706 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 339,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,913,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

