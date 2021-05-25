SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.75. 102,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,563. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

