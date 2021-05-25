SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 371,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

