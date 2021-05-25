SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.