SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.69. 145,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.