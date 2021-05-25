Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

NSC stock opened at $280.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

