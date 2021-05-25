Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 543,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.