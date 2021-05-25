Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

