Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

