Scotia Capital Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,421,268 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

