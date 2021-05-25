Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

