Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

