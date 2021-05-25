Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,746 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

IGOV opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

