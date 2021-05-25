Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.