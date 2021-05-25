SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head to Head Review

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SciPlay and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.54% 5.31% 4.04% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 3.59 $20.90 million $0.86 19.02 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.00 $102.90 million $0.61 48.85

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SciPlay and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 3 4 0 2.38 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 9 0 2.69

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $20.06, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

SciPlay beats TELUS International (Cda) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

