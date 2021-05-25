Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

