Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.