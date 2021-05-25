Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

