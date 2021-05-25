Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday.

CVE STC opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.50.

In related news, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total transaction of C$34,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,013.01. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at C$7,782,824.25.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

