Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €215.95 ($254.06) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.