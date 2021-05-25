Sam Eaton Sells 4,060 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00.

YELP stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

