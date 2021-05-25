Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 23.99 ($0.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.31. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

In other Safestay news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

