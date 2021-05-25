Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.25 million and $935,189.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.70 or 0.01275439 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

