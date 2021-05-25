Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,164.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,503.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.25 or 0.06864036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.23 or 0.01840452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00465660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00201662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.75 or 0.00636617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00451277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00365619 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,937,166 coins and its circulating supply is 29,819,853 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

