Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 550. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as high as GBX 553.99 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 4493113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526.40 ($6.88).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 516.30 ($6.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 422.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.41%.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

