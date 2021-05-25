Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,639 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

