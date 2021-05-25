Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 173,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

